COVID Impact: Fewer Women Are Migrating to Cities for Work, Reveals Survey

Fewer women labourers are migrating back to cities in search of work as compared to pre-pandemic times, revealed a survey published by Migrants Resilience Collaborative in June, revealing a gender gap in migration trends.

At least 57 percent of the 2,342 respondents said that fewer workers are migrating to cities, while 60 percent mentioned that fewer women are returning to cities. The survey also revealed that while the labour force shrunk only by two percent for men, it contracted by 13 percent for women.

The gap in women’s mobility is characteristic of the poor shape of the economy, where women are getting pushed out of the labour market, as they are replaced by men who have lost their employment, the trends in the survey titled 'Voices of the Invisible Citizens II' indicated.