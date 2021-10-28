'Missed Opportunity': FGM Survivor On How US Court Failed Millions Like Her

A US federal judge, Bernard Friedman, recently dismissed charges against a Michigan-based doctor from India accused of female genital mutilation (FGM). This is believed to be the first case of its kind in the US since a law against FGM passed way back in1996.

Sadly, this was a missed historic opportunity to set a strong precedent for women’s rights in the US, India, and beyond.

Instead, the ruling may embolden people who practice it around the world. This is not okay.

As a procedure, FGM has no medical benefits, and only causes harm – physically, sexually and psychologically to young girls.