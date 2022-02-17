'We Feel the Humiliation': Women Read Out Tweets on Hijab Row

The Quint reads out some of these tweets by women, after visuals went viral on social media.
(Photo: The Quint/Chetan Bhakuni)
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
'Public humiliation', 'gendered Islamophobia', 'deeply disturbing' – women from different religions, and from all parts of India, expressed their shock, anger, and disappointment after videos of students and teachers removing their hijabs in full public glare went viral.
But what these women have been subjected to not only deeply affected Muslim women, but women in general.
The Quint reads out some of their tweets.
The Karnataka High Court, in an interim, restrained students from wearing ‘religious clothing.’ As the educational institutions reopened on 15 February, many enforced this order. "But is forcing them to take off their clothing, with full camera glare, justified in any way?" asked women on Twitter.
They also pointed that this was a result of 'gendered islamophobia' as seen earlier during the Bulli Bai and Sulli Deals controversy, where photos of hundreds of Muslim women were misused.
The women also argued that forcing women to remove the hijab was not a "fight against patriarchy" – but an attack on identity.
Senior Editor: Shelly Walia
Inputs: Zijah Sherwani, Smitha TK, Shohini Bose, Jhalak Jain, Somya Lakhani, Himanshi Dahiya, Kritika Goel, Shreyashi Roy
