Father Preserves 'Rape' Victim's Body in Salt Pit for 44 Days, Seeks Re-Autopsy

A man preserved the body of his deceased daughter in a salt pit in his agricultural field in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district for 44 days, demanding that it be re-examined, as he claimed she was gang-raped and murdered.

Her body was taken to Mumbai's JJ Hospital by the Nandurbar Police, who assured the father of a re-autopsy and arrested three youths for the alleged abduction, rape, and murder of his daughter.

Firstpost reported that the daughter, a married tribal woman, lived with her father in Dhadgaon taluka of Nandurbar district after separating from her husband.