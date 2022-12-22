Charge Sheet Filed in Faridabad Schoolboy Suicide; 'Relieved,' Says Mother

The Faridabad Police recently filed a charge sheet in the case of a 16-year-old schoolboy, who died by suicide in February this year over bullying, homophobia, and harassment by fellow students at a prominent private school in Greater Faridabad.

Speaking to The Quint over the phone, the mother of the Class 10 student, who has been fighting for justice for the past 10 months, said, "I'm very relieved. I can finally sleep now."

The charge sheet has been filed against the principal of the school, under Section 21 (punishment for failure to report or record a case) of the POCSO Act, and the academic coordinator, under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC and Section 21 of the POCSO Act.