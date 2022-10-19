Elnaz Rekabi Gets Hero's Welcome at Iran Airport After 'Defying' Hijab Diktat

Huge crowds gathered at the Tehran Airport on Wednesday, 19 October, to welcome Iranian athlete Elnaz Rekabi, who had skipped the hijab in the Asian Climbing Competitions finals held in South Korea in direct contravention of the Iranian regime's mandate.

In videos from the site, large number of people could be seen applauding, chanting Rekabi's name, and calling her a hero as her car left the Imam Khomeini International Airport.