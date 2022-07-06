‘Eligible To Fly in UK, USA but Not India’: Trans Pilot To Take DGCA to Court

Adam Harry is India's first transgender trainee pilot. He is also a victim of transphobia.
(Photo Courtesy: AdamHarry/Instagram)
(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of transphobia. Reader discretion advised.)
"Ever since I was a child, it was my dream to become a pilot. Today, I am one – but I am a pilot who is not allowed to fly. Like a bird, whose wings are clipped off forcefully. Simply because some people are uncomfortable with the person I am," 23-year-old Adam Harry from Kerala told The Quint.
Harry is India's first transgender trainee pilot. He is also a victim of transphobia.
In 2020, Harry, who identifies as a transgender man, received the Kerala government's support to undergo training and become a commercial pilot. He took a medical test in 2020 in order to join the course, but the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) denied him permission.
Harry travelled to South Africa's Johannesburg in 2016 to pursue training at Skylark Aviation Academy to become a pilot. However, when he opened up about his gender identity on Instagram, his parents stopped supporting him financially.
He tried to complete his studies in Johannesburg while also engaging in part-time work, but he was forced to return home due to lack of support.
In Ernakulam, he took up various jobs – from food delivery to working in restaurants – to support himself. It was here he met a journalist, who covered his story and put him in touch with the Social Justice Department.
While he reached out to them to start a juice shop, the Kerala government offered him scholarship to pursue his pilot training with the Rajiv Gandhi Aviation Academy under the transgender persons' welfare fund.
In 2020, Harry joined the institute – but had to undergo the Class 2 medical test to be eligible for a student pilot's license. He was forced to take the test as a female person – the gender he was assigned at birth – as DGCA's medical examination form did not include options for non-binary genders.
“They said due to gender dysphoria and hormone replacement therapy (HRT), I am not fit for flying,” he said, adding that the officials at Institute of Aerospace Medicine, Bengaluru, were transphobic. Harry was also forced to undergo a psychometric test – something that is not sought from all pilots.
Harry has decided to take the DGCA to court as the institute is planning to return the government scholarship – as he is not undertaking flying lessons but only on-ground classes.
"I want the DGCA to stop comparing bodies. Bodies of cisgender people to that of trans persons. Instead, look at a person's qualification. Don't snatch away someone's professional dream, because some other person is uncomfortable," he added.