El Salvador: Woman Gets 30 Yrs in Jail for Aggravated Homicide After Miscarriage

A court in El Salvador, on Monday, 9 May, sentenced a woman, who had suffered a miscarriage, to 30 years in prison for aggravated homicide.

The woman, identified with the pen name Esme, was sentenced after almost two years of pre-trial detention.

"Esme's sentencing is a devastating step backward for the progress that has been made in the unlawful criminalization of women suffering obstetric emergencies in El Salvador," Paula Avila-Guillen, international human rights lawyer and executive director of the Women’s Equality Center, told The Guardian.