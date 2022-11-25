Helpline Number Launched for Uttarakhand Women Facing Violence, Abuse

Taking a laudable stride towards ensuring the safety of women, Dr Liladhar Bhatt Memorial Kalyan Samiti (DLBMKS) is launching hotlines to support women and girls who are victims of violence and sexual exploitation.
(Image: The Quint/Chetan Bhakuni)
Dr Liladhar Bhatt Memorial Kalyan Samiti (DLBMKS) on Thursday, 24 November, launched hotlines to support women and girls who are victims of violence and sexual exploitation.
The helpline numbers for the women of Uttarakhand have been launched under 'Project Nidhi', and come at a time when we are observing the 42nd International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women.
The toll-free helpline numbers are: 18001804039, 05946-297101
The helpline numbers have been integrated with the Uttarakhand Police to facilitate quick action against the culprits and legal remedy for the complainants. These lines will help fill the gap in the reporting of crimes against women to the police.
"Most people don't approach the police. So now, they can talk to us instead. We work with the police, and will become the bridge between the victim and the police. We will help the girls without disclosing their identities," DLBMKS Founder Raj Bhatt told The Quint.
Bhatt shared that a particular incident this year had moved him to initiate the helplines:
"The next day, I called the DGP of Uttarakhand and asked for his assistance. Collaborating with a young police officer and psychologists, we set up this system," he noted.
In additional to assisting the victims in reporting their case to the police, Project Nidhi will offer relief to the complainants by helping them adjust mentally, emotionally, physically, and socially.
"A lot of girls and young women, who face incidents of sexual harassment and stalking, are not able to share their experiences. We have a team of clinical psychologists and counselling psychologists who will provide them with the help they need. Our purpose is to assist the women however they ask us to help them," counselling psychologist Ankita Pant, who is part of Project Nidhi, told The Quint.
The welfare organisation's efforts have received appreciation from the government of Uttarakhand. Governor of Uttarakhand Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh wrote about Project Nidhi on Twitter, sharing the helplines numbers being launched.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)