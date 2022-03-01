Faridabad Suicide: How Schools Fail LGBTQI+ Youth, Add to Their Mental Distress

“Being queer saved my life. Often we see queerness as deprivation. But when I look at my life, I saw that queerness demanded an alternative innovation from me. I had to make alternative routes; it made me curious; it made me ask, ‘Is this enough for me?’” — Poet Ocean Vuong

I remember one good day from the blur of my last year at school – my friend and I goofed around round patches of dewy flowers in our blue blazers as a foggy mist romanticised the campus’ grey cement buildings into a silhouette.

Despite our conditioning, we created a joy that didn’t need a purpose to exist and a slight giggle pierced through the numbness of pain-suppressing anti-depressants.