'Shame on School', 'Heartbreaking': Twitter on Faridabad Student's Suicide

Several members of the queer community and their allies took to Twitter to condemn the school's inaction.
A 16-year-old boy from Delhi Public School (DPS) in Greater Faridabad died by suicide on Thursday, 24 February, and left a note stating that he was subjected to homophobia and bullying at the institution.
The teenager's mother, who is a teacher at the same school, alleged that no action was taken against bullying despite filing official complaints.
Several people called out DPS and its teachers for homophobia, and sought action against the administration.
Some also slammed the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) for directing the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to recall the gender-neutral training manual for teachers and parents.
The Haryana Police on Sunday, 27 February, arrested DPS Greater Faridabad Academic Head Mamta Gupta in connection with the suicide. An FIR was filed against Gupta for abetment to suicide.
The educator was taken to the BPTP Police Station in Faridabad, and further investigation is underway.
