Delhi Woman's Dowry Death: The Need for Police Sensitisation is Now

Could the Delhi Police have prevented 27-year-old Arti Gupta's death by suicide in Govindpuri area on 25 September, over allegations of harassment over dowry and cruelty:

If they had sent her to a shelter home for counselling?

If they had called her family instead?

If they had simply delayed her from going back to her house?

Women's rights activists, including those who counsel women in distress, and run shelter homes, point that the many 'ifs' in the case is a stark reflection of the urgent need to "sensitise police officers on ground" – in order to to "fix the gaps in their handling of dowry harassment, and domestic violence cases"; in order to prevent deaths of many other Arti Guptas.