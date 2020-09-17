Felt Sick & Violated: Former Model Accuses Trump of Sexual Assault

A former model, Amy Dorris has accused US President Donald Trump of assaulting her at the US Open tennis tournament 23 years ago in 1997. Speaking to The Guardian, Dorris said that she was feeling "sick" and "violated" after the alleged incident. According to Dorris, she was sexually assaulted by Trump, outside a bathroom in his VIP box at the tournament. She was 24 years old when the incident took place, while Trump was 51 and married to his second wife Marla Maples. The US President has reportedly denied the incident, via his lawyers, to the newspaper.

'Forced His Tongue Down My Throat'

She accused Trump of "forcing his tongue down her throught" and "holding her in a grip she was unable to escape from”.

“I was in his grip, and I couldn’t get out of it. I don’t know what you call that when you’re sticking your tongue just down someone’s throat. But I pushed it out with my teeth. I was pushing it. And I think I might have hurt his tongue.” Ammy Dorris in <i><a href="https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/sep/17/amy-dorris-donald-trump-women-who-accuse-sexual-misconduct">The Guardian</a></i>

Dorris was spending a long weekend in New York, with her then boyfriend Jason Binn who was a friend of Trump's. According to the newspaper, Binn has denied the incident, while several others including Dorris' friends and as well as therapist confirmed that she had confided in them over the years.

The former model, now a 48-year-old mother of two, lives with her two daughters in Florida. She claims that while she wanted to come out with her allegations in 2016, she thought it would do more harm to her family. “Now I feel like my girls are about to turn 13 years old and I want them to know that you don’t let anybody do anything to you that you don’t want.” Dorris is, in fact, the 26th woman to come forward with sexual assault allegations against Trump. (With inputs from The Guardian)