The ‘Darlings’ Who Stay: What Keeps Indian Women in Abusive Marriages?

According to the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS), one in every three women in India are survivors of intimate partner violence. However, the previous edition, NFHS-4, revealed only 14 percent of women who have experienced domestic violence by anyone have sought help to stop it.

But why?

In India, there are hundreds and thousands of Badrus. Like my former math tutor Poonam (name changed) from Delhi – who has been surviving a 31-year-old abusive marriage.