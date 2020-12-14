Dr Jill Biden Won’t Drop ‘Doctor’: Women Tear Into Sexist Column

Who can prefix ‘Doctor’ before their names?

Only those who carry stethoscopes and deliver babies, but definitely not United States’ incoming First Lady Dr Jill Biden – who holds two master’s degrees and a doctorate in education – if one goes by a column published in The Wall Street Journal on 12 December.

Written by former editor of The American Scholar magazine Joseph Epstein, his appeal to Dr Biden to drop the honorific has come under fire for being ‘misogynistic in substance and tone.’