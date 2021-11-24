DNA Test Proves Anupama and Ajith are the Baby's Parents: What Happens Next?

The CWC had issued a Legally Free for Adoption (LFA) certificate for the child back in February 2021. As per the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, the CWC is an autonomous body is the competent authority to deal with children in need of care and protection.

This means that, when it comes to the protection of children, the CWC has the final say on the subject.

For Anupama and Ajith to get their baby back legally, the CWC must cancel the LFA, as it has been proved that the baby is not an orphan. After cancelling LFA, the CWC then has to pass an order declaring that the baby will be handed over to Anupama and Ajith.

Earlier, Anupama had moved a family court in Thiruvananthapuram against the proceedings enabling the adoption of her child by a couple in Andhra Pradesh. The order was stayed by the court. However, though the court was involved, it is up to the CWC to cancel the LFA certificate, and the body must keep the court informed of its decision.