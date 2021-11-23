DNA Test Confirms Child Brought From Andhra Belongs to Anupama and Ajith

Anupama had alleged that her parents kidnapped her baby soon after his birth and gave him up for adoption.
(Photo Courtesy: The News Minute)
In what comes as a major relief and victory for Anupama and Ajith, their DNA has matched with the child that was brought from Andhra Pradesh. Anupama and Ajith had given their samples on Monday, 22 November, after the DNA test had been ordered by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), and was conducted at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, Thiruvananthapuram.
“I am extremely happy about it and hope I will get him soon. Until my demands are met, I will continue my strike. There should also be a proper enquiry against all who were behind this," Anupama told TNM.
Anupama had alleged that her parents kidnapped her baby soon after his birth and gave him up for adoption through the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) a year ago.
A family court stayed the adoption based on Anupama’s petition. After this, the CWC had instructed that the child be brought back to Kerala. Anupama’s battle was not a simple one — she did not receive any help from the Kerala police, child welfare authorities, CPI(M) politicians or the government.
Anupama’s allegation that her child was forcibly taken away from her by her father, a local CPI(M) leader, triggered a political controversy in the state. The government had announced a departmental probe into the incident. The Peroorkkada police has said a case was registered against six people — her parents, sister, sister's husband, and two of his father's friends — and that the delay happened as they were awaiting legal opinion.
After there was no headway in the probe, Anupama began a sit-in protest in front of the office of Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCWC), demanding action against the officials of the Council and also the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for taking her child away ‘illegally’.
The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on 18 November had issued an order directing the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) to bring the child to Kerala.
Anupama had earlier shared that they have named the child Aiden Anu Ajith, and that they will ask for a CBI probe into the issue.
(Published in an arrangement with The News Minute)
