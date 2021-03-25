Discrimination at Apple, Sindh Roots a Cause: Woman Moves US Court

A California State Court recently rejected Apple Inc’s request to “toss out” a lawsuit by a female engineer from India who has alleged that her two managers treated her to be subservient and discriminated against her.
Anita Nairani Schulze, in her lawsuit, reportedly alleged that she was forced to resign from her job as a technical engineer at Apple in 2019, after facing discriminatory treatment by her senior and direct managers for years.
THE ALLEGATIONS
Schulze, as per Bloomberg, shared that the two managers consistently left her out of meetings, while inviting her male counterparts, criticised her, micromanaged her work, and deprived her of bonuses, despite positive performance evaluations and significant team contributions.
WHAT DID APPLE INC SEEK?
As per Bloomberg, Apple Inc requested the court to toss out the suit, arguing that her claims were not specific enough and were based on stereotypes.
WHAT DID THE COURT SAY?
Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Sunil R Kulkarni, according to Bloomberg, rejected Apple’s request. The Court did not rule on the merits of the case but stated that Schulze had adequately supported her legal claims.
The judge, however, rejected Schulze’s request to represent a class of female employees at Apple Inc who, over the last four years, had reportedly been subjected to discrimination at work.
ANOTHER SIMILAR CASE
Meanwhile, Cisco Systems Inc is fighting a lawsuit brought on by California’s civil rights agency, alleging bias against Dalits.
As per Bloomberg, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing alleged that two Indian employees of the company had discriminated against a Dalit co-worker. Cisco, on their part, rubbishing the allegations, stated that they had “zero tolerance for discrimination”.
Cisco, however, sought a dismissal of the lawsuit on grounds that caste isn’t a protected category under US civil rights laws.
(With inputs from Bloomberg)
