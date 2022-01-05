Dileep Case: Kerala Cops Quiz Balachandrakumar, Search On For Mysterious 'VIP'

The Kerala police have questioned Balachandrakumar, a director and “friend” of Dileep, over new revelations in the Kerala female actor sexual assault case of 2017. TNM has learned that the police questioned Balachandrakumar twice and have taken his phone and audio clips he had in his possession.

Balachandrakumar had surfaced a few days ago, raising serious allegations against Dileep, including that Dileep had access to visuals of the sexual assault, even before he and his lawyers watched it at the magistrate’s chamber in 2017. The female actor’s sexual assault was recorded on video, and this is a crucial piece of evidence in the case.