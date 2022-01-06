More Audio Clips Surface in Dileep Case, Latest Ones Include Threat to Police

“All five officials, you watch what you’re going to get,” a voice can be heard saying in one of the audio clips. In another clip, another male voice says, “Only if they get out can I take revenge on them.” A third audio recording, which is less clear and has muffled voices drowned in laughter and discussion, apparently has a person saying that if a truck runs over Baiju Paulose (Deputy Superintendent, the investigating official), “We will have to see another one-and-a-half crore.”