Woman Alleges Sexual Harassment at Delhi Metro Station, Says Police Didn't Help

A woman was allegedly sexually harassed at Delhi's Jor Bagh Metro Station on Thursday, 2 June, and has said that she did not receive any help from the security personnel present at the station when she approached them.
Writing about the incident in a long Twitter thread, the woman explained how a man asked for her help with an address while she was travelling on the yellow line of the Delhi Metro. After getting off at the Jor Bagh Metro Station, when she was trying to book a cab, the man approached her again at the platform to confirm the address.
The complainant said that she then went upstairs to find more personnel, who took her to the CCTV control room where she identified the culprit in the security footage.
"The entire incident was captured on the camera but then we saw him get into a different metro and leave. I asked them to do something about it but instead they started victim blaming me and said that I should've created a scene and that there's nothing they can do now since he managed to leave," she said.
The Delhi Police said that the incident, which had taken place minutes before 2 pm, had come to their notice after the Gurugram resident posted about her experience on social media around midnight.
DCP Railways and Delhi Metro Harendra Kumar Singh said that an FIR has been registered in the case and investigation is being carried out. He stated that the police was also looking into the allegation of the CISF officer not helping the complainant.
"She was immediately approached for contact details. Her residence was visited by the SHO and her statement has been recorded. On the basis of the statement, a case has been registered under applicable sections of the IPC. Investigation teams have been constituted to scan the electronic surveillance system in trains and metro stations and trace the movement of accused and nab him," Singh said in a statement.
"Further the Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) has been in regular touch with her to counsel her and extend all necessary help," he added.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of the matter.
"A girl was sexually harassed in Jor Bagh Metro Station. She has revealed her terrible ordeal on Twitter. I have taken cognisance and issued a Notice to Delhi Police in the matter. Strongest action must be taken against the man and he needs to be urgently arrested!" DCW chief Swati Maliwal wrote on Twitter.
