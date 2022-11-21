Delhi Woman's Body Found in Suitcase on Yamuna Expressway, Parents Arrested

In another grisly murder that has come to light in Delhi, the parents of a 21-year-old woman were arrested on Monday, 21 November, after her dead body was found packed in a red suitcase near the Yamuna expressway in Mathura.

The deceased has been identified as Aayushi Chaudhary, a resident of Badarpur. She was allegedly shot dead by her parents, who did not approve of her marriage to a man from another caste, as per the police.