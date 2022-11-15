‘Went to Delhi Jungle With Cops to Recover Her Remains’: Shradha Walkar’s Father

“I had met Aaftab but never spoke to him. I didn’t like him and didn’t want my daughter to be in a relationship with him… But I never thought this would happen,” said Vikas Walkar, father of Shradha Walkar, a 26-year-old woman who was killed, allegedly by her live-in partner, in Delhi on 18 May this year.

Gory details of the case emerged on 14 November, two days after the accused – 28-year-old Aaftab Poonawala – was arrested by the Delhi Police. Additional DCP (south) Amit Chauhan told The Quint: