Delhi School Girl Critical After Bike-Borne Men Attack Her With Acid

A 17-year-old girl sustained critical injuries after two bike-borne men threw acid at her in Delhi's Dwarka on Wednesday, 14 December.
(Screenshot: CCTV footage accessed by The Quint)
(Trigger warning: Descriptions of violence.)
A 17-year-old girl sustained critical injuries after two bike-borne men threw acid at her in Delhi's Dwarka on Wednesday, 14 December.
The details: The school girl had been walking on the roadside with her younger sister when she was attacked. Footage from CCTV cameras shows a bike slowing down near the girl, after which one of the riders can be seen hurling a liquid at her. The incident took place at around 7:30 am.
What happened to her?: The teenager is presently admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital's burns ward, and is reportedly critical.
What is the police doing?: The police was informed about the incident at 9 am. The victim "has raised suspicion over two persons known to them," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said. One person has been detained and further investigation is going on, he added.
Other action: The National Commission for Women (NCW) and the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) have taken cognisance of the incident.
"Two goons throw acid at a school girl in broad daylight in the country's capital. Does anyone still fear the law? Why hasn't the sale of acid be banned, despite several notices? When will governments wake up?" asked DCW chief Swati Maliwal.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)