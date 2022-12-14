Delhi School Girl Critical After Bike-Borne Men Attack Her With Acid

A 17-year-old girl sustained critical injuries after two bike-borne men threw acid at her in Delhi's Dwarka on Wednesday, 14 December.

The details: The school girl had been walking on the roadside with her younger sister when she was attacked. Footage from CCTV cameras shows a bike slowing down near the girl, after which one of the riders can be seen hurling a liquid at her. The incident took place at around 7:30 am.

What happened to her?: The teenager is presently admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital's burns ward, and is reportedly critical.