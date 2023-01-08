In Photos | 'For Love & Equality': Delhi's 1st Queer Pride Parade Post Pandemic

Delhi's Queer Pride Parade kicked off at 2 pm on Sunday at Barakhamba Road.
(Verda Subzwari and Anoushka Rajesh/The Quint)
“My boyfriend is in the Delhi Police. He is not out yet. But he’s posted here today and I want him to see how many people are here to support people like us,” said Shanaya at Delhi's Barakhamba road. After a gap of three years, the much awaited Delhi's Queer Pride Parade kicked off at 2 pm on Sunday at Barakhamba Road.
The parade first took place in 2008, where a few hundred people gathered. Over the years, it metamorphosed into a massive celebration for queer people in the city. The annual parade came to a halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. This is the first parade ever since.
Anu (27) who identifies as bisexual said, "Pride in Delhi is always something to look forward to. Being part of the community is a lot of fun, specially when it is happening after three years. I am glad to be part of this atmosphere after so long."
A first for some, a transformative journey for others, The Quint spoke to those at the pride parade about what it means to them.
“Shes my only queer friend, and she’s the only one I can come to such events with,” said Teddy (left) who identifies as non-bianary. Her friend Tazel (she) (right) recently came out as ace. This is her first pride parade.
Janvi (she/they), 20, and her girlfriend (20, she/they). This is their first pride together, they met on Bumble, they are students.
“First time to the Pride, really trying to come toterms with my sexuality. I feel awkward right now. This (getting clicked for media) is a huge step for me,” said Opal, from Kota Rajasthan.
“I found out about pride parade years ago from the NGO I work with. I was apprehensive the first time, but felt good that there was a space for us too. Its great to be back after three years,” said Navika, who came with her friend Ritu.
“It's a colourful shirt, what could be better suited for pride?” said Mandar (25), a fashion designing student who identifies as a gay man.
Pride is inclusive in every sense! “I am disabled. Both my legs are paralyzed. But im here today to show my pride and be a part of this celebration of my identity.”
“Feels euphoric,” says Nil about being here at the Pride Parade after three years.
“My outfit is inspired by a character in the game, Genshin impact, Venti. I have given a twist to the gender of the character,” said Storm. They go by all pronouns. They started rethinking their gender identity in college, and was able to fully come to terms with their queerness when they found other queer friends who helped them through the journey.
Some reached the parade with their pets.
“My journey has been very smooth, I came out to my family eight years ago. My family is very supportive, this is my second time at the Pride,” said Himanshi, 25, from Lucknow.
Keshvi (she/her), 23, from Vrindavan lives in Delhi was at Pride for the first time.
Utsav and Prashant. “Unicorn is my fav pride symbol, we are gay men. All our lives we have been pretending. It’s a difficult life. It gets very lonely when we out with our straight friends."
The parade was on till 5 pm on Sunday.
