'He Wanted My Salary': Delhi Police Officer Who Tweeted on Husband's Assault

Delhi Police sub-inspector Doli Tevathia got married to advocate Tarun Dabas on 21 April 2021 – and soon he started demanding that she provide her entire salary and ATM card to him. It was when she refused to give him access to it, the alleged harassment and abuse started.

On Monday, 12 December, SI Tevathia tweeted an SOS message on Twitter after she was allegedly beaten by her husband outside her home in Dwarka.