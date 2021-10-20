Dwarka: Aspiring Model Stabbed to Death by Man She Turned Down, 3 Arrested

A 23-year-old aspiring model Dolly Babbar was stabbed to death in Delhi on Monday night, 18 October, allegedly by a man whose advances she had rejected earlier.

Babbar was assaulted and stabbed at least six times and was found lying in a pool of blood near her home in Dwarka.

The Delhi Police have arrested the alleged stalker Ankit Gaba (25), and two other men Manish and Himanshu, in connection with the case.