Dwarka: Aspiring Model Stabbed to Death by Man She Turned Down, 3 Arrested

Dolly Babbar was stabbed at least six times and was found lying in a pool of blood near her home in Dwarka, Delhi.
(Descriptions of assault and physical violence. Reader discretion advised.)
A 23-year-old aspiring model Dolly Babbar was stabbed to death in Delhi on Monday night, 18 October, allegedly by a man whose advances she had rejected earlier.
Babbar was assaulted and stabbed at least six times and was found lying in a pool of blood near her home in Dwarka.
The Delhi Police have arrested the alleged stalker Ankit Gaba (25), and two other men Manish and Himanshu, in connection with the case.
What Happened?
According to multiple reports, Babbar left her house at around 11:30 pm to attend a friend's cake-cutting function in Uttam Nagar's Om Vihar. She had reportedly told her family that she would be back in an hour.
CCTV footage from the crime site shows three men standing with a woman, identified as Babbar. One of them then begins stabbing her – while the two others watch.
A delivery executive, passing through the neighbourhood, saw an injured woman lying in a pool of blood and called the Police Control Room.
Dolly Babbar – The Girl Next Door
"She had informed one of her friends that Ankit Gaba threatened her with a gun. I wish we could have reached earlier. We were sleeping when the police informed us. I saw her lying on the road. There were many people but nobody helped," her brother Lakshay told The Indian Express.
A girl next door, Babbar was an aspiring make-up artist and model, who had interned at various apparel brands in Delhi.
She graduated with a degree in Fashion from Pearl Academy in 2020. She also holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Indraprastha University.
Babbar's father is an auto driver and her mother is a homemaker.
"Dolly didi wanted to start her event management work again. She was friendly and treated them (the accused) like brothers,” Lakshay said.
