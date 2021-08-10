Delhi Minor 'Rape': Kejriwal Announces Rs 10 Lakh Compensation to Family

A nine-year-old was allegedly raped, murdered and forcibly cremated in Delhi's Old Nangal area.
(Photo Courtesy: Altered by The Quint)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, 10 August, approved compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the 9-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly raped, murdered, and forcibly cremated, in Delhi Cantonment’s Old Nangal area.
Just a day earlier, on Monday, a Delhi court sent the four accused to three-day police custody.
Additional Sessions Judge Ashutosh Kumar remanded the four accused –Kuldeep Singh, Laxmi Narayan, Radhey Shyam, and Mohd Salim Ahmad – for custodial interrogation until 12 August.
WHAT HAPPENED
The minor, who lived with her parents near the crematorium, was sent by her mother to get water from the crematorium at around 5:30 pm on 1 August. At around 6 pm, Radhey Shyam, and other accused called and showed her the girl’s body, claiming that she had died after getting electrocuted while getting water.
DCP (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said that as per the girl’s mother's statement, an FIR has registered under IPC Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 201 (destruction of evidence), 342 (wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intention), as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, SC/ST Act, and IPC sections 302 (punishment for murder), 376 (punishment for rape), and 506 at the Delhi Cantonment police station.
Sources told The Quint that a three-member panel which conducted the post-mortem on the child's body could "not ascertain the cause of the death" as most of the body was burnt – after the alleged forceful cremation of the girl.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined