Delhi Minor 'Rape': Kejriwal Announces Rs 10 Lakh Compensation to Family

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, 10 August, approved compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the 9-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly raped, murdered, and forcibly cremated, in Delhi Cantonment’s Old Nangal area.

Just a day earlier, on Monday, a Delhi court sent the four accused to three-day police custody.

Additional Sessions Judge Ashutosh Kumar remanded the four accused –Kuldeep Singh, Laxmi Narayan, Radhey Shyam, and Mohd Salim Ahmad – for custodial interrogation until 12 August.