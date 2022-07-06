Man Arrested for Allegedly Molesting Woman at Delhi Metro Station

Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: PTI)
The Delhi Police said on Wednesday, 6 July, that they had arrested a man for allegedly molesting a woman at the city's Jor Bagh metro station.
This comes after the woman, who is a resident of Gurugram, had taken to social media to describe the incident, which took place on 2 June.
Agarwal is unmarried and currently unemployed, as per the police.
"From there, he was trying to obtain anticipatory bail, but the same was opposed by the staff of the Metro Police and rejected by the honourable court. Due to the continuous efforts of the Metro Police, the accused was apprehended from near gate No 2 outside Delhi's Saket Court," said Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jitendra Mani.
Following the woman's social media post, the Delhi Police got in touch with her and recorded her statement.
She told the police that she had been molested on 2 June while she was travelling from Huda City Center to Jor Bagh Metro Station.
"She ran away from the spot, and at midnight on the day of the incident she posted the entire episode on social media," Mani added.
Writing about the incident in a long Twitter thread, the woman explained how the man asked for her help with an address while she was travelling on the yellow line of the Delhi Metro. After getting off at the Jor Bagh metro station, when she was trying to book a cab, the man approached her at the platform to confirm the address.
The complainant said that she then went upstairs to find more personnel, who took her to the CCTV control room where she identified the culprit in the security footage.
"The entire incident was captured on the camera but then we saw him get into a different metro and leave. I asked them to do something about it but instead they started victim blaming me and said that I should've created a scene and that there's nothing they can do now since he managed to leave," the woman added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)