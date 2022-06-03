Man Arrested for Alleged Rape of Blind Woman in Delhi's Dwarka

Image used for representational purpose.
A man, identified as Chetan Khanna (24), was arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a blind woman in Delhi's Dwarka area, the police said on Thursday, 2 June.
The accused is a resident of Chanakya Place.
The accused 'offered to help her cross the road' while she was looking for a bus, took her to an isolated spot, and raped her.
The incident surfaced when the Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal tweeted about it:
"On 25 May, a blind girl got down at another bus stop by mistake. A man took her to the street on the pretext of helping her cross the road, but raped her. Police have arrested the man. I met the girl and we are completely helping her. But really — is there no limit to the animalistic mentality!"
The police have refused to disclose further details to protect the identity of the victim.
