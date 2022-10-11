Delhi Kendriya Vidyalaya Gang Rape: Are Govt Schools Safe for Girl Students?

In July, two boys from classes 11 and 12 allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl inside a Kendriya Vidyalaya school in Delhi. She was forced inside a toilet, which was locked from the inside for a while. But no one noticed. The incident came to light when the Delhi Commission for Women issued a notice to the Delhi Police on Thursday, 6 October – almost three months after the incident.

This is not the first time that an incident of sexual assault has been perpetrated on government school premises. On-ground activists and educationists point towards the need for immediate interventions amid a spate of such cases.

How safe are the children studying in government schools in Delhi?

Speaking to The Quint, Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal says: