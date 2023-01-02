'She Wanted to Start New Year at Gurdwara': Kin of Delhi Woman Dragged to Death

Anjali Singh, 20, wanted to start the New Year with a visit to Bangla Sahib gurdwara with her five siblings on Sunday, 1 January.

“Woh khush thi… Nayi jacket, naye shoes liye thay (She was happy... She bought a new jacket, new shoes),” said her 14-year-old sister Aashiqa, as she stood outside the Sultanpuri police station in Delhi on Monday afternoon.