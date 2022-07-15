'Consider Adoption': Delhi HC to Woman Seeking To Terminate 23-Week Pregnancy

The Delhi High Court on Friday, 15 July, sought the opinion of All India Medical Council, and has reserved its order in a petition filed by an unmarried woman to undergo abortion at three days' short of her 24th week.

Under the amended Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, a pregnancy not exceeding 24 weeks can be permitted to be terminated after getting the opinion of two doctors. In this case, the woman is 23 weeks and four days pregnant.