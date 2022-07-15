'Consider Adoption': Delhi HC to Woman Seeking To Terminate 23-Week Pregnancy

Representational image.
The Delhi High Court on Friday, 15 July, sought the opinion of All India Medical Council, and has reserved its order in a petition filed by an unmarried woman to undergo abortion at three days' short of her 24th week.
Under the amended Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, a pregnancy not exceeding 24 weeks can be permitted to be terminated after getting the opinion of two doctors. In this case, the woman is 23 weeks and four days pregnant.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, while dealing with the petition by the woman to undergo the procedure, however suggested that the petitioner be kept “somewhere safe” until she delivers the child who can subsequently be given up for adoption.
Counsel for the petitioner said the woman, being unmarried, is not "physically, mentally and financially fit" to raise the child, reported Live Law. He also added that the bar in law on medical termination of pregnancy in relation to unmarried women was discriminatory.
The court said that it was not forcing the petitioner to raise the child but instead suggested that she could give the child up for adoption.
“You ask the client. Everything will be looked after by the government of India or Delhi government or some good hospital… I am also offering to pay,” said the chief justice.
In January 2022, the very Delhi High Court permitted a 28-week pregnant woman to undergo medical termination of pregnancy on account of substantial fetal abnormality. In a progressive order, the court said that reproductive choice is a dimension of personal liberty enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution.
Allowing the woman’s plea to undergo the procedure, Justice Jyoti Singh stated that allowing the "pregnancy to continue would have a deleterious impact on the petitioner’s mental health and she cannot be deprived of the freedom to take a decision to continue or not to continue with the pregnancy."
“When it is evident that if pregnancy is carried to term, the chances of survival of the anencephalic child are very remote and even if he survives, his quality of life will be highly compromised. The petitioner ought to be granted permission to undergo the procedure of medical termination,” said the judge.
