Delhi Gang-Rape: 3 FIRs Filed After Rumours of Survivor’s Suicide

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly sexually and physically assaulted, her face blackened, and was paraded by residents of a locality in Delhi's Shahdara on Wednesday, 26 January, afternoon.
Delhi’s Shahdara district police has registered three more First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the abduction, gang-rape and torture of a 20-year-old woman after it was discovered on Monday that some social media accounts spread rumours that the survivor had died by suicide.
The misinformation led the police to issue a clarification in the matter.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said in a video statement, “Some people were spreading rumours and misinformation about the 21-year-old victim and the sexual assault incident. They were sharing the identity of the victim and also trying to give the incident a communal angle. We have identified the social media accounts and two separate cases have been registered against them for rumour mongering.”
The DCP added the two FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505 a and b (public mischief) against two Twitter handles, while “the third FIR has been registered under Section 228A IPC against one Madan Lal for disclosing the identity of the woman in his YouTube video,” Hindustan Times reported.
On Republic Day afternoon, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted, gang-raped, beaten up, and paraded in Delhi's Shahdara colony. A video of her being paraded, surrounded by women and girls, who cheered on the humiliating act, was posted on Twitter by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal a day later.
Consequently, the Delhi Police filed an FIR under sections of gang-rape, kidnapping, illegal confinement, physical assault, and intimidation.
Meanwhile, a 10-member SIT under ACP rank officer has been formed for a speedy investigation of the crime.
After learning that her family was facing difficulty to manage daily expenses, the Delhi Police promised the survivor's 18-year-old sister a three-month computer course under the police’s Yuva scheme along with a stipend of Rs 5,000 a month till the course is over.
The DCP added, after completing the course, she will be employed as a contractual data entry operator at the Shahdara district police.
