Delhi Gang-Rape: 3 FIRs Filed After Rumours of Survivor’s Suicide

On Republic Day afternoon, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted, gang-raped, beaten up, and paraded in Delhi's Shahdara colony. A video of her being paraded, surrounded by women and girls, who cheered on the humiliating act, was posted on Twitter by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal a day later.

Consequently, the Delhi Police filed an FIR under sections of gang-rape, kidnapping, illegal confinement, physical assault, and intimidation.