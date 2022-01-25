Delhi Cops Apprehend Two Boys For Alleged Rape of 8-Year-Old, Survivor in ICU

A still from an anti-rape protest. Image used for representational purposes.
The Delhi Police apprehended two boys, aged 10 to 12 years, for allegedly raping an 8-year-old girl in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area.
According to DCP (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain, the minor was playing outside her house at around 2 pm on 24 January, when she was allegedly "lured" and raped by a 12-year-old boy from the same locality.
The girl was sent for medical examination and a case has been registered under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376AB (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).
Earlier in the day, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) sent a notice to the police seeking immediate action on the matter. According to DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal, the survivor is currently in the ICU, "battling for life."
In a press release, Maliwal said, "Due to her critical condition, the girl was immediately rushed to a government hospital where she underwent a surgery, and her condition continues to remain critical as she is currently being treated in the ICU."
The commission has sought details regarding the FIR and the accused persons arrested in the case. The DCW has asked the police to submit an action-taken report in 48 hours.
