Chutki Survived Rape as An Eight-Month Old: How Life Changed For Parents & Her

All of four years of age, Chutki is a rape survivor. Her family is still awaiting justice for her – more than three years after the incident.
(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of sexual assault and physical violence. Viewer discretion advised.)
At first glance, Chutki* (name changed) is a happy-go-lucky child. She welcomes you into her home with infectious laugher, eagerly shows you her toys, chats non-stop about everything under the sun.
She loves Chhota Bheem and bike rides with her father. She enjoys watching songs on her phone, and playing with toy guns.
All of four years of age, Chutki is also a rape survivor. She has no memory of the trauma she went through as a eight-month-old child.
On the morning of 28 January, 2018, the then eight-month-old was allegedly raped by her 28-year-old cousin Suraj. Her mother found her lying in a pool of her own blood and stool – and life as the family knew it changed forever.
When The Quint returned to Chutki's world after a gap of two years – Chutki had grown older, but nothing else had changed. Chutki's family is still fighting to protect their daughter against the perpetrator's family, who are also their next door neighbours.
Her family is still awaiting justice.
For Chutki's dad Suresh* and mother Geeta* (names changed) every day is a struggle since 2018. Both of them fought hard against their own family to file a case against the alleged perpetrator – Suraj.
According to them, Suraj, Suresh's cousin confessed to the police to having raped his niece. However, his defence in front of the court though, has been ‘not guilty’.
Chutki's parents in their one-room home.
Since then, Chutki's parents say that they have forgotten to 'laugh in a carefree manner.' The couple are constantly looking at the CCTV footage that has been installed in their one-room house, and say that they are living in constant fear that something will happen to their daughter.
Now four-year-old Chutki.
While Suraj lived in the floor above theirs, he is now jailed in the Tihar jail as the case continues to be heard. However, his wife and son continue to live in the same house – and continue to put pressure on Chutki's family to withdraw the case.
Due to relentless pressure, Suresh and Geeta do not send Chutki and her elder sister to play even in the verandah of their house.
The family wants to move out of the neighborhood – to go far away from the prying eyes of their neighbours and the alleged perpetrator's family. But the COVID-19 pandemic has stalled their plans.
The case has also been stalled due to the pandemic, with a hearing scheduled next month.
Reporter with Chutki.
While Suresh works as a daily-wage earner in the construction business, Geeta, who used to work as a domestic help, stopped going to work after the incident.
"We have faced a lot of issues due to COVID. I help with laying tiles at construction sites. Since the pandemic, I get work only for 10-15 days a month. When I get work, I do. Else, I sit at home," Suresh told The Quint.
Chutki with her sibling and mother.
But shifting homes is just one of the many worries the family has. The bigger concern is the surgery that Chutki might have to undergo when she grows older.
Chutki was admitted in AIIMS, Delhi for two weeks after the incident where doctors at AIIMS performed surgery to repair a perineal tear.
Only 8 months old, Chhutki was given a temporary opening in her abdomen for stool and urine to pass – while her vagina healed. She was wrapped in bandages for many months after that.
Will the parents be forced to tell Chutki what happened to her? They hope they will not need to.
It has been almost 1350 days since the incident. The family – Chutki, her parents and her older sibling, have not felt safe since the day of the gruesome incident. They are living in fear – in their own home.
