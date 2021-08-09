Delhi Minor Rape: How Many Gudiyas Will We Lose Before 'System' Shows Empathy?

"I just want my daughter back. I will do anything to have my daughter back. Please give me my daughter back. I have nothing left... I don't want to live. Someone help me..."

The words of Sarala (name changed), the mother of nine-year-old Dalit girl Gudiya (name changed), who was allegedly raped, murdered and forcibly cremated in Delhi's Old Nangal area, has not stopped ringing in my ears.

As I made my way through blocked roads to Old Nangal crematorium on 3 August – where the crime took place – I witnessed the mother crying out in pain, struggling to catch her breath, and unable to even take a sip of water. I saw Dinesh (name changed), Gudiya's father, sitting quietly in a corner, not wanting to talk to media – even as other men from the village urged him to give his version to the journalists.

Cops lined the streets. Hundreds of women, social activists and lawyers sat in solidarity. And most importantly – there were political groups.

But almost one week later, the scene has completely changed.