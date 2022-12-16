Explained: How Accessible Is Acid 10 Years After Supreme Court's Ban On Its Sale

Two days ago, news of acid being thrown at a 17-year-old girl by two masked men in Delhi's Dwarka district trickled in. The minor, who was on her way to school, was rushed to Safdarjung hospital and had received eight percent burn injuries on her face and neck.

The Delhi Police arrested the accused the same day and police alleged that they had bought the acid on e-commerce website, Flipkart. Police claimed that the acid used to commit the crime seems to be nitric acid but it will be confirmed only after the forensic examination is done.

This leads us to the obvious questions:

Isn't over-the-counter sale of acid banned in India since 2013?

How was acid being sold on Flipkart?

What action can be taken against the seller, especially if it's on an e-commerce platform?