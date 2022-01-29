DCW Issues Notice to SBI Over 'Discriminatory' Circular on Pregnant Women

The SBI's decision drew strong criticism, not only on social media, but from its own employees' union.

The All India State Bank of India Employees' Association has written to the bank to withdraw the guidelines, with its general secretary KS Krishna saying they were "fundamentally prejudicial and against womanhood," according to PTI.

The union has also argued that the previous six-month rule should be removed.

Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam (Communist Party of India) has sought a rollback of the decision, writing a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding the circular.