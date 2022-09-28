Inmate Attempts to Rape Doctor in Delhi Jail, DCW Sends Notice to DG Prisons

A resident doctor at the Mandoli Jail in Delhi alleged that an undertrial prisoner 'attempted to rape her' inside the jail premises on Monday, 26 September. Image used for representation purpose.
(Photo: iStock)
(Trigger warning: Mention of rape.)
A resident doctor at the Mandoli Jail in Delhi alleged that an undertrial prisoner 'attempted to rape her' inside the jail premises on Monday, 26 September, the Delhi Commission for Women said in a notice issued to the Director General of Prisons on Wednesday, 28 September.
The DCW issued the notice to DG Prisons after receiving a complaint from the resident doctor.
"The complainant has submitted that she went to use the ladies washroom on 26 September when she found that the accused who was a prison inmate was already hiding in a nearby cubicle. The accused is an undertrial prisoner who was lodged in the jail in a rape case," the DCW notice stated.
"Somehow, the complainant managed to escape and alert the security staff," the DCW notice added.
In view of the incident, DG Delhi Prisons Sandeep Goel told The Quint, "It is a serious and unfortunate incident. We will be appropriately replying to the Commission."
"A fresh First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the inmate. Attempted molestation/assault on a lady junior resident doctor in Central Jail Hospital, jail number 13, Mandoli, on 26 September afternoon, by a jail inmate. Inmate had come to the hospital for his own check up and later hid in the toilet. He tried to assault the lady doctor when she went there. Luckily, the lady could save herself and raise an alarm. The inmate was immediately apprehended," a Mandoli prison official told The Quint.
In the notice issued to the DG Prisons, the DCW further stated, "This is a very serious matter and raises the issue of the safety and security of the women staff working in jails where male inmates are housed."
It also sought details about the Internal Complaints Committee constituted under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.
The DCW has asked the DG Prisons to provide the information sought to the Commission latest by 3 October 2022.
