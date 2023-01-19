DCW Chief Swati Maliwal 'Molested and Dragged by Car' on Night Inspection

DCW chief Swati Maliwal.
(Photo: PTI)
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal has alleged that she was sexually harrassed and dragged by a drunk driver for 10-15 metres, after her hand got stuck on the car's window near AIIMS in the wee hours of Thursday. The accused has been apprehended, said the police.
Maliwal was on a women's safety night inspection that was being done in the backdrop of the heinous murder of 20-year-old Anjali, on 31 December 2020.
Swati Maliwal's allegations:
In her statement, Maliwal claimed that a drunk man had parked his white Baleno car in front of her and told her that he would drop her home, which she refused.
She said, "He forced me for a while and then left the place. 10 minutes later, he came again and started pestering me to sit in his car. When I went close to car to catch hold of him, rolled-up the window due to which my hand got stuck. Then he started moving the car and dragged me for several meters."
Accused apprehended:
The police said that the accused has been apprehended and a case has been registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman), and 509 (to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
What have the police said?
Chandan Chowdhary, DCP (South) said, “Our special patrolling vehicle had made the PCR call after the personnel spotted a lady outside the hospital. She was identified as Swati Maliwal… She mentioned that a person driving a Baleno (who was drunk) stopped near her and asked her to sit inside…with a bad intention. When she refused, he left but came back again and once again asked her to sit in the car. She again refused and went near his side to reprimand him. The car driver quickly rolled up the window and her hand got stuck… She was dragged for 10-15 metres”.
National Commission for Women (NCW) takes cognizance:
The NCW issued a statement on 19 January, saying that they are taking cognizance of the incident. The statement read, "Chairperson Ms Rekha Sharma has written to Commissioner of Police, Delhi to personally intervene in the matter and to ensure that strict action is taken against the accused person. A detailed action taken report must be apprised to the Commission within 2 days."
