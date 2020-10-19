Dalit Woman Raped at Gunpoint by 2 Men in UP, Accused Absconding

The incident happened a week ago, but the police were informed about the alleged rape on Sunday The Quint Image for representational purpose | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) Gender The incident happened a week ago, but the police were informed about the alleged rape on Sunday

A Dalit woman was allegedly raped at gunpoint by two men, including a former village head, in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh, reported IANS. The incident happened a week ago, but the police were informed about the alleged rape on Sunday, 18 October, reported PTI.

Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Dehat) Keshav Kumar Choudhary said: "According to a complaint filed by the victim's parents, the accused barged into their house when the 22-year-old woman was alone and raped her in turns at gunpoint. They left after threatening her of dire consequences if she dared to speak about the incident to anyone.”

A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, in the matter. Three police teams headed by SHO Derapur, circle officer and additional SP, apart from a SWAT team have been formed to arrest the absconding accused, reported IANS.

The incident comes a month after a 19-year-old Dalit woman died after she was allegedly raped and brutalised in Hathras on 14 September, which triggered a nationwide outrage. The Hathras victim died at a hospital in Delhi on 29 September. The CBI is presently investigating the case. Just days after the Hathras incident, another Dalit girl was raped and murdered in Barabanki district.