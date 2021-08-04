'My Daughter Just Went to Fill Water': Delhi Minor 'Raped, Forcibly Cremated'

The roads leading to Old Nangal village, near Delhi Cantonment, were blocked from either sides on Tuesday, 3 August.

Hundreds of women and men from the villages had gathered under a make-shift tent outside a crematorium where a nine-year-old girl, a member of the Valmiki community, was allegedly raped, murdered and forcibly cremated, a day earlier.

"I just want my child back. I will give anything to have her back. Just give me my daughter back," Gudiya's mother, who was in shock, told The Quint.