Dalit Girl 'Raped & Killed' But Leaders Only Want to Talk Rahul Gandhi's Twitter

What also seem to have been lost are important discussions on gender justice and women's safety, a consideration for change in governance and policy, an afterthought – because rarely does it get much else – to caste-based violence and upper-caste impunity that still plagues this country.

While the girl's parents combat the suffocation of their loss, with politicians (from all walks and parties) pressing their long noses against the brittle glass of their lives, the narrative has shifted. It is no longer about their loss or their quest for justice – which will, in all likelihood, be long and arduous. It is not even, anymore, about the little girl and the purported perpetrators of the crime.

The narrative has now become about Rahul Gandhi. About whether he is a criminal for having shared those photos of the deceased girl’s parents – posts which Tejasvi Surya described as "indecent, illegal and inhuman" – or about whether he is a victim because poor Mr Gandhi’s voice was stifled on one microblogging site.