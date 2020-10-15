Cuttack: 17-Year-Old Abducted, Gang-raped in a Farm, One Nabbed

A 17-year-old girl who ran away from home was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped for over 22 days in Odisha's Cuttack.
The girl is a native of Tirtol, in Jagatsinghpur district. She had run away from home after an argument with her parents last month, news agency PTI reported.
The girl was picked up by a man from the bus station at OMP Square who offered to take her back home. But instead of going to Tirtol he took her to a poultry farm in the Gatiroutpatna village and kept her in a room for 22 days.
Two men then raped her repeatedly at the farm.
The teenager was rescued after the farm was raided after locals tipped-off the police, suspecting something illegal in the compound, reported India Today.
One person has been arrested, while another accused is absconding.
"A police team has been formed to apprehend the friend of the accused," Cuttack city Deputy Commissioner of Police Prateek Singh was quoted as saying by PTI.
The girl was later produced before the district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) from where she has been sent to an orphanage, police stated.
A case has been filed under IPC Sections 376(2)(c) and 376(2)(g), which relate to rape and gang rape, and Section 34.
Soon after the incident came to the fore, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government in the state drew sharp criticism from Opposition parties.
BJP's state general secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar accused the Naveen Patnaik government of having failed to ensure the safety and security of women, reported PTI.
Slamming the state government, Congress spokesperson Nishikant Mishra said that the incident shows that women in the state were not safe and secure at all.
Mishra also demanded the assistance of Rs 25 lakh to the family of the girl.
He further stated that the incident should be investigated by the crime branch.
(With inputs from PTI and India Today)
