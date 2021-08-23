'For My Sisters': Meet the 24-Yr-Old DU Grad Who Led Protests in Kabul

A 24-year-old Political Science graduate from the Daulat Ram College of Delhi University is fast becoming the face of women's protests against the Taliban in the war-torn Afghanistan.

Crystal Bayat, who graduated from Delhi University in 2017 and later pursued a master’s degree from United Nations Institute in Delhi, is encouraging Afghan women to mobilise, encouraging them to demand their democratic rights.

Speaking to The New York Times, the writer and political activist said: