Couple Kills Niece in Delhi After Uncle Tries to Rape Her: Police

The girl had been missing since 23 October. The Quint Representational image of a crime scene. | (Photo: iStock) Gender The girl had been missing since 23 October.

A 17 year old was allegedly murdered in Delhi in a bid to hide a rape attempt, reported NDTV, citing the police on Monday, 2 November. The victim was killed and hid in a bed-box by her uncle and aunt, the police added. The incident took place in northeast Delhi's Nandnagri in October. The minor reportedly lived with her uncle and aunt and was pursuing her education. According to News18, the uncle is a rickshaw puller, his wife was a beggar. The girl had been missing since 23 October.

What Had Happened.

When the police had questioned the aunt, she had said that she didn’t find her niece home when she returned after begging on 23 October. She had said that her husband told her that he had dropped the girl off at an orphanage in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. However, the police soon discovered that no girl of that name was brought to the facility. Further, according to NDTV, the police noted that the uncle was also missing. He was later arrested from a bus stand in Bihar, brought to Delhi and produced before a court, the police informed NDTV. DCP (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya further told NDTV that the uncle “had tried to make physical relationship with her one month ago but she objected.”

“When his wife came to know about the incident, she confronted him, and they had a quarrel. Although the man wanted the girl to stay with them, it was decided that she should be sent to the village, to which the victim refused since she wanted to pursue her studies and complete her education. On this, the man and his wife had clashed several times.” In a fit of rage, one day, his wife allegedly asked him to kill the girl, the police said. Thereby, on 23 October, Poddar allegedly hit the girl with an iron rod, while his wife stayed outside the house. According to NDTV, when she started bleeding, he wrapped her in a blanket and after she died, he stuffed her body in his bed-box. The couple then allegedly washed the room and the iron rod.

More Details

They had wanted to dispose off the body but had not got an opportunity yet, the police further informed NDTV.

The iron rod used in the commission of crime has been found, reported News18, citing the police.