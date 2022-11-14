In Unprecedented Move, Costa Rica Asks India To Tackle Female Genital Mutilation

For the first time since India’s human rights records have been under the scanner at the Human Rights Council’s Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group, the diplomatic mission of Costa Rica on Thursday, 10 November, urged India to devise a national plan to address female genital mutilation (FGM) in the country.

This came during the 41st session of the UPR in Geneva, over the course of which (from 7 - 18 November) 14 States, including India are having their human rights records examined.

The recommendation made by (the diplomatic mission of Costa Rica seeks for India to legally adopt the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) definition of FGM which includes “all procedures involving partial or total removal of the external female genitalia or other injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons.”

It also specifically seeks criminalisation of FGM in India and for the government to devise a national plan for its eradication.