‘Conversion Therapy a Misconduct': Medical Commission Following Madras HC Order

The Madras HC had on 10 July issued a series of directions for the upliftment of the LGBTQ+ community, including asking the NMC to label "conversion therapy" as professional misconduct.

This directive came in continuation of the earlier directions issued by the court, where the NMC was asked to ensure that state medical councils notified conversion therapy as misconduct, to bring uniformity in rules.

Justice Anand Venkatesh, who was hearing the matter on the Draft Conduct Regulations 2022, noted that despite earlier directions, the draft only classified gender-based discrimination as misconduct and had excluded mention of "conversion therapy."