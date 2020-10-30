Conversion for the Sake of Marriage Unacceptable: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court on 30 October rejected a writ petition by a married couple seeking police protection.

The Allahabad High Court on Friday, 30 October rejected a writ petition by a married couple seeking police protection, Live Law reported. This comes after the court observed that the girl was a Muslim and converted to Hinduism just a month before she got married.

Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi said it clearly reveals that the conversion took place only for the purpose of marriage. Justice Tripathi also cited a 2014 judgment in which the same court observed that conversion just for the purpose of marriage is unacceptable, Live Law reported. The court said it was not inclined to interfere in the matter under Article 226 of the Constitution, which enables a High Court to grant a writ petition.

In its 2014 judgment, the Allahabad HC had dismissed a batch of writ petitions filed by a couple seeking protection. The woman had converted from Hinduism to Islam and then performed Nikah.

Reiterating the Supreme Court's stand in the case of Lily Thomas v. Union of India, the court observed: “Conversion by an individual to Islam can be said to be bonafide if “he/she is major and of sound mind and embraces Islam by his/her own free will and because of his/her faith and belief in the oneness of God [Allah] and prophetic character of Mohammed”.

The court further had stated: “If a conversion is not inspired by religion feeling and under gone for its own sake, but is resorted merely with the object of creating a ground for some claim of right.. the conversion shall not be bonafide,” Live Law reported.

